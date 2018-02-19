A rainbow of green storage.

These bamboo and cork canisters are made with 100% sustainable materials and are BPA-, PVC-, and phthalates-free, making them totally green...but also black, turquoise, dark teal, yellow, coral, white, and grey. With a hermetic seal, these satin-finished midcentury-inspired jars are good for storing tea and spices in the kitchen, cotton balls and swabs in the bathroom, and even paperclips in the office. All colors come in a small and large size, so you can mix and match...and then show them off, in whatever rooms need a little pick-me-up.

Made in: China

Made of: FSC-certified bamboo fiber, food-grade melamine binder (BPA-, PVC-, and phthalates-free)

Size: Large is 5" in diameter x 6" H, holds 1.1 quarts (1 liter); Extra-Large is 5.75" in diameter x 7" H, holds 2.11 quarts (2 liters)

Maker: Ekobo

Photography by Ty Mecham