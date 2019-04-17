Rebecca Wire Lounge Chair
$739
$615
Rebecca Wire Lounge Chair is a contemporary occasional chair with a sled chrome steel wire base. Each leg is tipped with a plastic glide embedded into the metal wire. The padded seat cushion enhances the comfort of the chair. The seat has a steel structure with S shape springs for extra flexibility and strength. This steel frame is molded by injecting polyurethane foam. The chair is suitable for both residential and commercial use.
Photo courtesy of AllModern