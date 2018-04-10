These lineless, recycled-cotton journals are wrapped in the Avo design and constructed with thick paper so your pen will never bleed again. Crafted at the foothills of the Himalayan Mountains, the Avo journal slides easily into your purse or backpack to keep organized and capture inspiration wherever the day takes you.Handmade by artisan partners in Northern India. Your purchase helps empower artisan women in a community where women traditionally were not educated or employed.

Photo courtesy of Accompany