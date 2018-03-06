Ralph liked to sketch furniture as much as buildings and often his furniture drawings were just filler for a room scene in a much larger context. While plying the leaden waves of the sea of Ralph’s sketches, we spotted this cocktail table and the accompanying side table. Staying true to the drawing is crucial to us, and we think we got these two just as Ralph would have liked them. Both these mid-century tables will work superbly with the Rapson Collection but they are strong enough to stand alone. Designed by Ralph Rapson with Toby Rapson for Loll Designs.



Photo courtesy of Loll Designs