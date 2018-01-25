Moooi Random Pendant Light

$675
Designed by Bertjan Pot for Moooi, the Random Pendant originally began as an experiment with innovative and unexpected materials. The pendant appears to be a spherical web, giving the fixture an illusion of softness and lightness. Each pendant light is created when a resin-drained yarn is randomly coiled around an inflatable beach ball. The result is a translucent, three-dimensional fabric. Once the sphere is set, the beach ball is deflated and extracted through a round opening—the same opening that is used to change the light bulb. What is left is an open sphere, which features a single bulb at its center. The result is a lighting source that is both airy and romantic and bright, making it a versatile overhead lighting source.

Photo courtesy of Moooi