Raleigh (2009) is a comfortable collection that draws from midcentury Danish design. It features an exposed solid wood frame that wraps around the back to support the seating area while lending visual lightness and satisfying tension to the whole. Unlike other exposed-frame collections that force overly upright sitting positions, Raleigh is designed with a carefully canted seatback for a more natural way of situating yourself as you relax and unwind. We chose to work with Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk on this project because of the importance they place on people – how they move, interact, live and, most of all, sit. Back cushions have removable covers for cleaning. The Raleigh Collection was named Best of Year by Interior Design in 2010, winning the magazine's top honor for the residential lounge category. Made in U.S.A.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach