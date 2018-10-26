Rais Q-Tee 2 without base is a smaller stove with a very large combustion chamber - which makes it a perfectly efficient heat source for small places, or use in a masonry fireplace. The large window offers a magnificent view of the flames. The handle is a unique feature - a masterpiece, created by the best craftsmen. Good environmental specifications. The firewood bench boxes on the sides breaks the symmetry and is very functional. Available with or without base, small, and large bench boxes.

