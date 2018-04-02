The RAIS Malta is a tall and slim stove that embodies a timeless design making it suitable for any kind of home. A rounded panoramic glass door gives the feeling of an open fire, even when viewed from the sides, while efficient combustion ensures that the glass panel is always clean. Its discreet and simple door conceals practical equipment, such as control handles, ash pan, controls and hinges. The air control system has a counter-balanced mechanism that ensures tight and easy control of operation.

The RAIS Malta is available with a turntable option, so the fire can be viewed from anywhere in the room. The stove can be further accessorized with a beautiful heat-retaining soapstone top plate that enables the stove to emanate heat evenly and retain heat for a longer time than traditional stoves.