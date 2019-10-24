Padded Parka is an insulated winter jacket from Rains’ Thermal category designed specifically for women. Made from a breathable, yet waterproof fabric developed by Rains, this waterproof outerwear item features featherless insulation for warmth in extreme conditions. The Padded Parka features elastic cuffs, welded chest pockets, as well as spacious front cargo pockets. The Padded Parka is crafted with stainless steel and durable rubber trimmings, an insulated hood, an adjustable elastic cord at the waist and coated in Rains signature matte PU.

Photo Courtesy of Shopbop

