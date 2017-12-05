Staring into the universe is now possible even on cloudy nights. Designed by a mathematics professor, the Raimond is a sphere created from a series of triangular shapes. The intricate spheres of Raimond transport the electrical current. The LED terminals then join these paths to create an atmospheric ambiance. The transparent lenses are specially detailed to spread warm white light in every direction.



Transparent lenses. The driver is located in the canopy. 110V input, 5V output. Equipped with 13 feet of field-cuttable wire (minimum length is 12"), white steel canopy. Available in three sizes. Raimond is dimmable to approximately 30% with line voltage incandescent modern-dimmers, sold separately.

Winner of the best Woonproduct of 2010 from the Sanoma Wood Awards.