Dutch mathematics professor Raimond Puts designed this brilliant sphere of lights for Moooi. Built of two triangular geometric layers that conduct electricity--with up to 252 LED lights shining from between. The Moooi Raimond LED Suspension, available in three sizes (up to 35" diameter), is constructed with polished stainless "spring" steel. At long last, staring up into a sparkling universe is possible even on cloudy nights.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens