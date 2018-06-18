Handmade, heartfelt sunglasses inspired by the classics.



Raen is a classics-driven, boutique eyewear brand determined to create only authentic, innovative optics that offer intrinsic value and timeless style. The Remmy frames will never let you down. They have an eye toward retro round sunglasses and carry the style firmly into modernity.

Features:



Handcrafted zyl acetate frames

Keyhole nose bridge

Carl Zeiss Vision CR-39 Lenses with 100% UVA/UVB protection

Five-barrel hinges

Includes premium felt carrying case and custom printed polishing cloth



Join Huckberry’s 1 million+ adventure community. We deliver the coolest gear at the best prices, inspirational stories, and a hell of a lot more to your inbox every week. Membership is free and takes seconds.