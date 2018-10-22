Radiofonografo RR226-O

Half a century of uniqueness, told by a smile that was born on the first day. Created in 1965 by designers Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni, the Radiofonografo is a superb work of modern industrial design, thanks to both its incomparable style and sound. Exuding retro charm, along with incredible sonic definition and the ability to orient and move the sound modules to best suit the surrounding environment, this system creates a listening experience both stimulating and intriguing.