Created exclusively for Poketo by ceramicist Rachel Saunders, this playful, handcrafted clay vase features a design that combines simple, natural shapes and neutral colors. The piece's mouth is situated at the pinnacle of its triangular form, with a set of wavy steps ascending its hypotenuse, creating a composition that draws the eye upward, highlighting the beauty of the flowers on display. Available in powder or periwinkle.

Photo courtesy of Poketo