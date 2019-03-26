Lovely lines.

Each of these screen printed artworks represents a discontinued quilt design from this Minnesota-based label. The prints’ clean, geometric lines and soft color palette (think lovely muted neutrals and gray tones) instantly class up any room. Hang one up solo, or pair two prints together; we also love them framed and leaned up against a wall.



Made in: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Made of: Screen-printed on 100 lb quality cover paper

Size: 33.3" L x 25" W

Sourced from: Louise Gray

Photography by Bobbi Lin.