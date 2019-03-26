Louise Gray Quilt Pattern Art Prints
$50
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Lovely lines.
Each of these screen printed artworks represents a discontinued quilt design from this Minnesota-based label. The prints’ clean, geometric lines and soft color palette (think lovely muted neutrals and gray tones) instantly class up any room. Hang one up solo, or pair two prints together; we also love them framed and leaned up against a wall.
Made in: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Made of: Screen-printed on 100 lb quality cover paper
Size: 33.3" L x 25" W
Sourced from: Louise Gray
Photography by Bobbi Lin.