Precisely poised perfection. The Sonneman Quattro LED Task Lamp displays this in both its geometric form and smooth, balanced functionality. Extending from a square base, the square shade houses a warm flat panel LED, its light controllable via a blue optical dimmer. Choose between a range of monochromatic finishes, or a distinctive Red/Yellow/Black option evocative of the color block paintings of Piet Mondrian.



