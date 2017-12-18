Quartz: The Objects That Power the Global Economy
This is a book about 10 objects. You may not have seen them before, but they've already changed the way you live. Each chapter of this book examines an object that is driving radical change in the global economy: how we communicate, what we eat, the way we spend our money. The stories are told through global reporting, original photography and illustration by award-winning artists, contributions from business visionaries like Bill Gates, data visualization, and interactive features.