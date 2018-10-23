The "Rabbit Chair" is the last creation that came out from Stefano Giovannoni’s magic hat, that becomes a family of products with a strong communicative media power.



The idea of the rabbit comes from the connection between its silhouette and the silhouette of a chair, where the rabbit’s ears become the setback of the chair. It has a double variation, for adults and for kids, and there is also a third version, illuminated, that can be a lamp.

Young and olds can sit down and lean the back against rabbit’s ears or on the opposite side, riding it and leaning the arms on its ears.

The rabbit is a gentle animal, lovable and tender. In Western and Eastern culture it symbolizes love and fertility, it is a sweet and auspicious object that brings good fortune and good wishes. – Qeeboo

Photo Courtesy of Qeeboo