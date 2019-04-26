Designed specifically for mini cribs, the Pure Core Non-Toxic Mini Crib Mattress with Dry Organic Cotton Cover provides your child with a safe and healthy place to sleep. Created with a non-toxic polyester core, this mattress features a plush organic quilted surface with a waterproof backing. This vegan non-toxic mattress is free from harmful ingredients and dust-mite resistant. For a natural place for your baby to sleep, the Pure Core Mini Dry Organic crib mattress is the perfect solution.