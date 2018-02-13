With clean lines and subtle wood detailing, this mirror is proof there’s beauty in simplicity. Designed in an oversized construction, it’s the perfect statement piece over a mantel or bed.

This set is designed by Cristobal and Valentina, a husband-wife design duo in Santiago. Handcrafted by local workshops in the city, this piece brings together master artisans of all backgrounds – from glass and stone cutting to woodworking. From start-to-finish, it takes three days to complete, all made in fair trade environment.

Photo courtesy of the Citizenry