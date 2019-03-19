After opening his own workshop in 1923, Jean Prouvé began producing furniture of his own and collaborating with some of the best-known French designers of the day, including Le Corbusier and Charlotte Perriand. Prouvé always strove for the most efficient designs, evident in classics such as his Standard Chair (1934). This chair, which comprises a utilitarian yet visually arresting combination of steel and wood, reflects the designer’s engineering pedigree and intense focus on materials, connections and production. Voluminous straight back legs bear the brunt of the occupant’s weight, and tubular front legs provide just enough support for the rest. Finely shaped wood seating surfaces conform nicely to the body.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach