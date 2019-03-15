Designed by Jean Prouvé for his own groundbreaking La Maison Tropicale, the Potence Lamp (1950) provides a unique solution for suspension lighting with its ingenious engineering and elegant form. Consisting of a single metal rod that extends almost seven feet from a wall-mounted vertical bracket, this base-free lamp saves valuable floor space. A simple handle with wood knob moves the entire lamp laterally to illuminate a 180-degree range of space, and an on-cord dimmer switch allows easy light adjustment.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach