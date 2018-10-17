Hang time.

2nd Shift Design Co.’s print hanging frames are the answer to your irregularly-sized art prints’ prayers. Available in three lengths (10", 12.5", and 18"), the white oak frames house a variety of sizes, giving you the flexibility a traditional picture frame can’t.There's no tricky mounting or installation involved—the top wooden bracket has brass hanging hardware already attached, with a centered circular ring that slips easily over a nail, tack, or hook. The bottom bracket will hang loose, keeping your print from curling upwards. To secure your art in the frame, loosen the brass screws that hold the wooden brackets together, slip your print inside, and tighten them back up. Your gallery wall will be complete in no time!



Made in: Cleveland, Ohio

Made of: White oak with brass hardware

Size: Small: Each bracket is 10" L x 0.5" W x 0.75" H; Medium: Each bracket is 12.5" L x 0.5" W x 0.75" H; Large: Each bracket is 18" L x 0.5" W x 0.75" H. Each screw is 0.5" L x 0.375" in diameter.

Photography by Linda Xiao.