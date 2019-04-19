Thought up as a colorful game of building blocks, the Prince Aha stool is composed of two cones to resemble the shape of an hourglass. An entertaining and colorful accessory, a practical stool and stand to place beside the couch or the bed. The pastel colors, the texture of the material used and the geometric design make Prince Aha a flexible product, easily inserted into any setting. It is available in a range of pastel colors. Suitable for indoor/outdoor use.