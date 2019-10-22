Even the most die-hard outdoorsy types need a kick in the pants to get going on those sunrise hikes. Enter this lightweight kettle (emphasis on the lightweight part). Its hard-anodized aluminum construction means even, quick heating so you can get that morning jolt brewing (because nothing gets people out of their sleeping bags faster than the smell of freshly brewed coffee or the promise of a lovely mug of English Breakfast). The folding handle is a little added bonus for easy packability.



Photo Courtesy of Food52