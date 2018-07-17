When you’re out on the open trail, everything needs to earn its space in your pack (it’s gotta be able to nest, stack, fold or be so lightweight you can barely feel its presence). This serving kit easily falls into this category, thanks to four plates that nestle inside a serving bowl that tops off with a silicone lid. Crafted in stainless steel, this serving kit is easy to clean and takes what you can dish out so you can prep, store and take your food to go (and go, and go, and go).

Photo courtesy of Food52