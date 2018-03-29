Add a lush touch of green to your home or office with this preserved moss wall garden. It combines mood and reindeer moss with dried green hanging amaranthus inside a wood frame. Choose either the simplicity of a white distressed wood frame or a more modern black wood frame to offset the cool tranquility of this living arrangement. Ideal for creating a mini oasis of beautiful serenity, moss walls are a modern interior décor trend with an ancient history. A thousand years ago, zen Buddhist monks of Japan cultivated moss on stones and walls and considered it an essential element: a symbol of harmony, age, and tradition that facilitated meditation.