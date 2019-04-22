The pour-over coffee-maker brews coffee in the traditional way, where water and beans are slowly filtered to bring out the best of the coffee. The stainless steel filter can be used again and again – and unlike an ordinary paper filter, the steel filter does not draw out the coffee aromas – the essential oils – which remain in the coffee.



Add 45-60 g of ground coffee to 1 liter of boiled water. Once the coffee is ready, remove the filter and replace it with the practical cork stopper. The jug is made of heat-resistant glass which can withstand high temperatures, and both the filter and the solid handle stay cool.