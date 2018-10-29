I can see clearly now.

You love butter. We love butter. So so much actually. It’s one of the many reasons we’re friends. But sometimes it’s difficult to see what’s going on inside that little crock. How much is left? Is it still fresh? And mostly, shouldn’t all that golden goodness be on full display? That’s why we all put our heads together here at Food52 to make this exclusive, extra special beurre bungalow. For your viewing pleasure: The base and lid are mouth blown (see those unique ripples across the top?) and require only a smidge of water, your favorite butter, and of course, a tall stack of warm toast to slather it on.

Photo Courtesy of Food52