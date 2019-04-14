Alluring, elegant, and decorative, the Poppy Small Pendant Light graces interior spaces with the warm glow of illuminated flowers. Meticulously hand-folded paper blossoms are attached to each other and wired to a durable, powder coated metal frame. A completely original take on the standard pendant light. Arranged in groups, these pendants reference a field of illuminated poppies. Provides ambient, diffused light.

Photo Courtesy of YLighting