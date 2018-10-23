The Pop Art movement emerged in the 1950s in the wake of World War II's manufacturing, advertising and media booms. Artists such as Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, Jasper Johns and Andy Warhol–many of whom began their careers as commercial artists–favored the trappings of everyday life over the elevated themes common in other art movements. Similar to Dadaism, Pop Art often appropriated everyday objects and imagery to blur the distinctions between high art and pop (or "low") culture.

Each puzzle features an original design and is sized (18-by-18 inches) to be apartment-friendly–no giant table or board required!

Photo Courtesy of W&P Design