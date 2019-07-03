Polaroid Snap is the brand's newest addition to its expanding instant digital camera line, delivering signature Polaroid instant simplicity and spontaneity in a pocket-sized form factor and at an affordable price point. In addition to its compact footprint and classic Polaroid instant camera experience, it combines digital imaging with Zero Ink printing. This enables you to easily print and share physical photos at the push of a button, while saving all your images for easy uploading.

Photo Courtesy of Amazon