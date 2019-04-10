Finn Juhl Poet Sofa

Finn Juhl designed the Poet Sofa for his own home in 1941. The open-plan design of his rural abode offered garden views from every room, an organic influence that can be seen in the subtle curvature of the sofa back and arms. Taking cues from surrealist art, Juhl's designs exhibited comfort, craftsmanship, and a respect for the materials used. The Poet Sofa—which got its nickname in 1959 after being featured in the Danish film The Poet and His Wife—is available in a variety of fabrics and leathers, and the legs come in several types of wood.