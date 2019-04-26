Cerno Plura Flushmount
The Cerno Plura Flushmount is the perfect combination of simple and appealing design met with the dedicated craftsmanship of the Cerno brand. Two brackets of solid wood intersect and clasp the deep drum shade, placing the fixture slightly below the ceiling for an additional halo of indirect light. The white polycarbonate material acts as a brilliant diffuser for the interior light sources, matching warmness and efficiency in an entirely stylish design.