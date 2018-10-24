If you combined the work of I.M. Pei and Eero Saarinen, the result might very well look like the Platner Collection (1962). Warren Platner worked with both of the industrial and organic design giants before turning his attention to steel wire furniture, for which he devised the structure and production method. Requiring as many as 1,000 welds and crafted out of wire and space, the Coffee Table demonstrates Platner’s belief that there is room in modernism "for the kind of decorative, gentle, graceful design that appeared in a period style like Louis XV."

Constructed of steel and finished in bright nickel or 18-karat plated gold with a clear lacquer protective coating, the table has a clear plastic extrusion ring surrounding its base to protect floors and ensure a level tabletop. The tabletop is made of 0.4-inch-thick tempered glass. The Platner Collection is Greenguard Indoor Air Quality Certified for low-emitting products. Manufactured by Knoll® according to the original and exacting specifications of the designer. The Platner Coffee Table must ship with our White Glove delivery service. Made in Italy.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach