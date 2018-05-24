Plants are no different from humans. They breathe, they drink and they require nutrition. However, they can't communicate and tell us what they need, so many dry to a silent death.

Wouldn't it be awesome if you could hear what your plants are desperately trying to tell you?

Meet PLANTY, the Internet-connected SMART POT that gives your plants the unprecedented ability to communicate their needs to you. Planty connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi and monitors your plants' soil, temperature, light and water levels. All this data is delivered directly you to via the Planty app on your smartphone so you can react appropriately.