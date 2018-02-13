Hand-dyed using natural indigo plants, this flat weave rug features a gorgeous mix of blues. With its rich palette and intricate Zapotec designs, this beauty is certain to become the conversation piece of any room.

Masterfully crafted using the highest quality sheep’s wool, a material known for it’s durability, this rug is made to withstand it all.

Handwoven from start to finish, it takes almost three weeks to complete, all made by a fair trade cooperative of 14 Zapotec women who live and work in Oaxaca.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry