pHin, the Smart Water Care solution takes the guesswork out of pool and hot tub maintenance and helps keep your water safe. pHin monitors your water chemistry and temperature 24/7, and notifies your smartphone when you need to take action.

Then, it gives you recommendations on how to balance your water so you’re adding only the exact chemicals needed.

The pHin Mobile App also provides one-touch, on-demand access to the Pool Service on Demand network of pre-qualified pool and hot tub service technicians. It’s as easy as Monitor, Notify, Add!



Photo courtesy of pHin