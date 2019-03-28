The PH 50 Pendant was released in 2008 as a high-gloss version of the PH 5 pendant that was originally designed in 1958, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the milestone pendant lamp. Designed by Poul Henningsen, the PH 5 was designed in response to the continuous change in size and shape of incandescent bulbs to provide a fixture that could be used with many light sources. Providing 100 percent glare-free light, the pendant is designed with a reflective three-shade system that directs the majority of light downward, while illuminating itself with lateral light. The PH 5 and 50 are available in a variety of colors, making it a versatile shade for modern interiors, from neutral dining rooms to colorful dens.