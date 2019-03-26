The Louis Poulsen PH 4/3 Table Lamp is only one of three PH table lamps currently in production, and the only one adhering to the metal shade composition of the original fixture.

The three-shade system is painted White to enhance its reflective properties while the base and stem are finished with a contemporary Chrome plating.

Unique to this PH lamp is a distinctive accent piece - a Black Bakelite triangle, resting directly above the base of the lamp.



Photo Courtesy of Lumens