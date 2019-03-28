The Louis Poulsen PH 4/3 Pendant keeps it real and raw, returning to the metal shade composition of the original fixture. Currently the only pendant in the PH collection with an all metal configuration, the 4/3 adheres to the reflective three-shade arrangement, placing the light source at the axis of the spiral. Focusing the majority of the light downward, the glossy white finish aids in promoting a uniform spread of light.

