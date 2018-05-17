Tree-to-table beauty.

Wooden serving boards are one of our favorite party tricks for instantly dressing up even the saddest cheese nubbins from the depths of the fridge. But this organic petrified wood serving board is worthy of the most truly special party snacks. Cut from petrified trees that have been turned into stone over many, many years of fossilization, no two of these boards are exactly alike, making each piece truly one-of-a-kind. And don’t you dare put it in storage when you’re not entertaining—this board looks just as handsome under an array of charcuterie as it does a few plants and books.



Made in: Indonesia

Made of: Petrified WoodSize: Small is about 12" in diameter x 1.5" H and weighs 12 pounds; large is about 16" in diameter x 1.5" H and weighs 30 poundsBecause each piece is organic and cut from petrified wood, the size and look will vary slightly from the measurements listed and photos here.

Sourced from: Fortessa Tableware Solutions

Photography by Linda Xiao