Petrie is a distinct living room sofa that sits at the intersection of mid-century and today, with clean lines and tailored cushions expertly button-tufted by hand. Now a Crate and Barrel classic, its pure 1960s aesthetic is scaled deep so you can sit firm and upright, but also slouch back in comfort. Well-suited to make a great impression, the menswear-inspired fabric tailors Petrie's sleek, boxy cushions and slim track arms with heathered color and soft texture.



Photo courtesy of Crate & Barrel