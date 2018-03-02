An oversized alpaca wool blanket that re-imagines the traditional South American blanket.

This everyday blanket from Citizenry is made from hypoallergenic alpaca wool that’s dyed to a deep indigo accented with grey and tan. It’s a modern interpretation of the beloved classic of South American living rooms, picnics and everything in between. The generous size spreads perfectly across the foot of a bed or the back of a couch.

Features

Hand-loomed by master artisans in an Andean mountain village

Made from 100% hypoallergenic alpaca wool, great for those with allergies or sensitive skin

Made in an exclusively fair trade environment in the Andes Mountains





