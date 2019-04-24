Inspired by Perlick's award-winning commercial refrigeration offering, the Perlick C-Series Refrigerator provides maximum capacity for storage of food and beverages. These fridges are available in door and drawer models to provide customized refrigerated storage solutions for any room of the home.



You can store as many as 144 cans in the 24-inch undercounter refrigerator’s drawers. Keep your beverages and food cold with the leading RAPIDcool forced-air refrigeration system. Set your fridge’s temperature to as low as 33 degrees Fahrenheit or as high as 42 degrees using digital temperature control.