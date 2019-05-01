Release the flavor of our time-defying ground coffee with the proprietary Blue Bottle Coffee Dripper. Designed with MIT researchers to produce an even more delicious cup of pour-over coffee, the Dripper comes with custom filters that don't require pre-wetting and never leave behind a papery taste. Pair this innovative brewing technology with our expertly pre-ground coffee, and you have all the ingredients for the perfect morning—or the perfect gift.

Photo Courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee