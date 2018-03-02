The Pepe Marble Mirror is a beautiful object for everyday use. With its clean lines and iconic aesthetic, the mirror takes inspiration from Italian design and architecture of the late 1950s, as represented by masters such as Caccia Dominioni and Gio Ponti. The Milanese design duo behind the mirror, Studiopepe, are obsessed with materials, like marble, that improve with age over years and years. "We believe that a beautifully designed product should last almost forever," they tell us.



Photo courtesy of Connox