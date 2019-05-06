The Artek A330S Pendant, also known as the Golden Bell, was originally designed in the 1950s for large building projects. It first appeared in the teachers' lunchroom at the Finnish University of Jyvaskyla. The Artek A330S is a simplified version of the A330, featuring a solid body versus the more segmented look of the A330.

Founded in Finland in 1935 by four self-proclaimed idealists, Artek stands strong on the company's ethics, product aesthetics and ecology. With products that offer the Scandinavian look--clean lines, minimal fluff--Artek has built a line that incorporates a modern, approachable appeal into modern furniture and lighting design.

Photo Courtesy of YLighting