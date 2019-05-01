Inspired by the bird, Woodendot's Pelican Shelf is a handmade organizer for the wall, that holds your stuff within the wood structure above, and hidden hooks below.

The architectural form looks great on any wall, and the versatile shelf is perfect for storing your personal belongings (keys. wallets, etc) or displaying a small planter. The hidden hooks are a really convenient way to hang accessories, cameras, shopping bags, etc.

Each shelf is hand made by traditional artisans in Spain's Tierra de Pinares region.

Photo Courtesy of Generate Design