Finn Juhl Pelican Chair

Though Finn Juhl designed the Pelican Chair in 1940, its graceful curves are arresting even by today's standards. Inspired by modern art and sculpture, the chair exhibits an organic shape with a human character, evidenced in the welcoming embrace of the seat back. Critics dismissed the design when it was first introduced, but the Pelican Chair has become iconic not just of Juhl's body of work, but also of Danish design as a whole. The upholstery is hand-sewn to the frame and comes available in a variety of fabrics and leathers ranging from subdued to bold hues—some colors have the added dimension of tufted buttons.

Photo: Courtesy of Onecollection